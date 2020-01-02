Obituary for Mary Alice Marquez, 86

–Mary Alice Marquez, 86 years old, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on December 19, 2019 in Paso Robles, Calif. while at home in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 4, 1933 in Poth, TX. She was the daughter of Francisco Trevino Amador and Guadalupe Garcia Amador, and was one of nine children. At the age of 7 years old her family moved from Poth, TX to Central Valley, CA. Mary Alice spent her teenage years picking cotton, and she was described by her brothers and sisters as being “feisty.” She was always a go-getter and loved the Lord, and by the age of 18, after she moved to the Central Coast, she soon became an employee for the Army National Guard at Camp Roberts. While working at Camp Roberts she met her future husband Max Marquez Sr. His mannerisms and good looks caught her eye and on October 21, 1951, Mary Alice and Max were married. After they wed, the couple settled down in Paso Robles, CA and had five children, three of which preceded Mary Alice in death (Anthony, James and Judy).

While in Paso Robles, she was able to enjoy spending time with her family, to include numerous weekends on Lake Nacimiento, as well as hosting BBQs and impromptu family gatherings. On occasion, she would play “The Lotto,” and bingo, and she promised to give her family the whole world once she hit it big. In addition to being a devout Catholic, amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, cousin, grandma and great grandmother, she was an extremely hard worker. She spent most of her time working at Bank of America, in Paso Robles, whereby many people remember her kindness and her smile.

Mary Alice is survived by her loving sons David (Terri Ostini), and Max Jr., as well as her eight grandchildren Joni, Wes (Kathleen Rubel), Jayce, Spencer (Erin Robins), Max III, Zackary, Aymee, and Staci Ostini (Terri’s son), and her five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Bryce (of Wes & Kathleen), Peyton (of Jayce), Savannah (of Staci), and Miles (of Spencer & Erin). She is further survived by her sisters Lupe Cruz and Elvira (Vera) Cruz, and many other relatives whom she loved. Mary Alice is proceeded in death by her loving husband Max Marquez, Sr., as well as her brothers Gus, Frank, Rudy, her sisters Lily, Betty, and her three children as mentioned in the above. She was a friend and an inspiration to all and will be greatly missed.

Mary Alice’s services were held at the Veteran Memorial Hall on December 26, 2019 whereby Pastor Sherry Chapman officiated the service. The internment of Mary Alice and her husband Max Marquez Sr. took place at Paso Robles District Cemetery on Jan. 2, 2020. May they rest in peace.

