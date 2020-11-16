Obituary for Michael Denis Hopkins

–Michael Denis Hopkins was born Dec. 26, 1941, to Mary Frances Kennedy and Jean Kenney Hopkins. He was the middle child of five siblings, two sisters, Mary Cammile and Julia, and two brothers, Jean Douglas and Kevin. He lived in Azusa, CA. He graduated from Pomona Catholic High school and then enlisted in the Army where he served three years as a military policeman, mostly in Ethiopia, Africa. Upon discharge, he joined the Pasadena Police Department. He met and married Virginia “Ginger” Alesi, with whom he raised two sons and two daughters. They were married 54 years. He and his family moved to Paso Robles in 1990, living first on two acres of land for ten years, and then moving into the city limits. He had eight grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob, Finley, Madeline, Katherine Paige, Olivia, Kelli, and Alison. He is also survived by his son, Terence (Lynn), Heather Baxstresser (Thomas), and Brian (Lisa) Hopkins. His oldest child, Michele Denise, followed him few days after his demise. She graduated from Covina High School and later earned a registered nursing degree with honors from Cuesta College. Michele was born May 25, 1967, and died Sept. 27, 2020. Michael died, Sept. 12, 2020.

