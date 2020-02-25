Obituary for Mildred ‘Millie’ Harstad Muggelberg, 1918-2020

–Mildred ‘Millie’ Harstad Muggelberg passed away at home in Paso Robles on Feb.14, 2020. Born in 1918 in Sebeka Minnesota to Ole Andrew Harstad and Ida (Eide) Hanson Harstad, she was the third of six children. She was raised first in Sebeka then the Hanson farm and finally the Harstad farm. Determined to get a high school education despite hard winters and living far out of town, she had to stay in town in winter to complete her education.

After graduation, she attended business college in St. Paul prior to employment in San Francisco. While there, she joined the Red Cross and went first to Okinawa and then to Japan in 1947. While in Japan she met LTC Glenn E. Muggelberg and they were married in 1948. A military family, they moved around frequently until finally retiring in Paso Robles after her husband relinquished command of Camp Roberts. In retirement, they helped with Kiwanis and traveled for pleasure as well as for that organization. She was an active member of the Women’s Club until it disbanded. She volunteered at the Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bridge and was in several bridge groups, playing until a few weeks before her death.

Millie was preceded in death by husband Glenn, brothers Maurice Harstad and Lester Harstad and sister Myrtle Rawling. She is survived by her sisters Glenice Lutz and Clarice Ruud and by her children Glenn W. Muggelberg and Marcia L. Muggelberg.

The Paso Robles Daily News publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

Related