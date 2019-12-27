Obituary for Norm Bridge, 94

–Norman R. Bridge was born April 8, 1925, in Long Beach, to Marcus Arthur Bridge and Myrle Cloyd Bridge. He passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, at the age of 94.

He was the youngest of three children. He, his parents and brother and sister moved to Paso Robles when he was 2-years-old and grew up on a small farm and dairy near the Estrella River.

He graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1943 and received his diploma while he was abroad ship in the Navy during World War II.

After the war, he moved back and farmed with his brother for a short time and met his future with Frances Berta, who he married in 1953.

Just before then, he attended Lassen Junior College in Susanville, where he received a degree in Gunsmithing. He then started his own business, “Norm’s Custom Gun Shop,” on Pine Street in Paso Robles and then later opened “Bridge Sportsmen’s Center” on Spring Street in 1964, where his wife Frances worked as a secretary and bookkeeper.

Norm enjoyed hunting and fishing and traveled to most of the western United States, Canada, Alaska and Africa to do it. One of the highlights of his life was being chosen as Pioneer Day Marshal in 2013.

He is survived by his son, Art Bridge (Debbie), granddaughters Barbara Bridge and Melissa Bridge-Shahparnia (Ash) and several great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Kuehl Chapel on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Paso Robles District Cemetery.

Services for Norm Bridge:

Rosary – Kuehl-Nicolay, Monday, Dec 30, (visitation starting at 5 p.m.) Rosary 6 p.m.

Graveside, P.R. Cemetery, Tues, Dec 31, 10 a.m.

