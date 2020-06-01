Obituary for Paula Boldrighini Gendron

–Paula Boldrighini Gendron passed away unexpectedly in the arms of her husband and love of her life on Saturday May 23, 2020. Paula was born in Brockton, MA on September 9, 1952, sharing her birthday with her father. Paula was a long time resident of Mansfield growing up on Church Street, a member of St Mary’s Church and spent summers enjoying Memorial Park as a child. She worked as a hairdresser and later a teller with Attleboro Savings Bank.

In 1975 she moved to California with her husband Mark Gendron. Paula owned and ran her own hairdressing salon until the birth of her daughters, January and Kristin, at which time, she proudly became a stay at home mom. She and Mark, along with their daughters, owned and operated JanKris Vineyard and Winery for many glorious years from 1991-2008, until moving north to retire in Placerville, CA where Paula loved her many gardens, her art, her sewing, and most of all her family.

Paula will forever be remembered for her inner joy. She was quick to laugh and found many ways to spread her kindness to others. She will be missed greatly by not only her family but by the many lives she touched.

She is survived by her loving husband Mark, daughter January and husband Cory Wiese of Dripping Springs, TX and daughter Kristin and husband Thomas Odenwald of Templeton, CA. She was the cherished Nana to Ava, Trip, Grady, Booker and Everly along with her many nieces and nephews. She was the loving daughter of Albert J and Carol J Boldrighini, step-daughter to Margaret Boldrighini, sister to Mark and wife Gladys of Littleton, MA, Susan Tibbert and husband Bill of Mansfield, Linda Keating and husband Jimmie of Sacramento, CA, Lisa Pelrine and husband Raymond of Mansfield, Neal and wife Lynette of Mansfield, Louis and wife Susan of Pearland, TX and Ed Troy and wife Kelly of Mansfield.

Arrangements will be private. A tribute page has been set up for all to leave memories and messages.

Share this post!



Related