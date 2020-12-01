Obituary for Peter Merle Mays, age 82

–The life of Peter Merle Mays was tragically taken on Oct. 29, 2020 at the age of 82.

Peter was born October 17, 1938 in Glendale, California to Lillian L. Mapes and Merle F. Mays. He is lovingly remembered as a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Peter is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly, his sons, Marlon and Marc (Linda), granddaughter Nikkala, grandson Logan, his sister Suzanne Petrie (Chris), 2 half-brothers, and numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Peter attended Rosemead High and Mt. San Antonio College. He played football and baseball throughout this time. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, went to Fort Benning, GA for paratrooper training, became a member of the 82nd Airborne team and shipped to Okinawa. He was a member of the Army football team in his off-duty hours, and enjoyed the perks (especially the great food) at the officers’ club.

Peter had a successful 50+ year career in the foodservice industry and was well known throughout for his integrity, humor, and sincere interest in everyone he worked with at major food producers and corporate chain restaurants.

On Dec. 4, at 12 Noon, a ceremony will be held at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. For more information, please call (805) 441-5746.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related