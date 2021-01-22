Obituary for Richard Blanco, 74

Richard Blanco – Jan 5, 1946 – Jan 2, 2021

–Richard peacefully went home to the Lord on Jan 2, 2021 at the age of 74, at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, Ca. Richard was born to Jesus and Ignacia Blanco on Jan 5, 1946 in Gilroy, Ca. He grew up in Gilroy and attended Gilroy schools. He worked for Morro Bay Cabinets in Morgan Hill, Ca. and Gentery Co. In Gilroy. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved playing pool at Steinmetz Cigar Shop/ Pool Hall. Richard also enjoyed 49er football games and fishing. At the age of 21 he married Gloria Arebalo together they had 5 children. After 13 years of marriage, they went their separate ways. Richard later moved to San Luis Obispo County where he had a family. He worked for a car washing service in Arroyo Grande and later a car dealership in San Luis Obispo. His children are now grown also lived nearby he enjoyed spending time with them and his grandkids. He met his long-time companion Karen Perry in San Luis and they enjoyed yard sales, crabbing at Pismo Pier, camping. Richard went to DaVita Dialysis Center for many years and spent short stays in the hospital. After he and Karen went their separate ways he spent a little time with his daughter Marcella before going back to the hospital then to Mission View Health Center later he went to French Hospital where he passed away. Richard is survived by his children Richard Jr. (Dianna) Raymond, Marcella Galvez (Charles Clark) Marlene Cisneros (Thomas) Ruben (Yvonne) his 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren his former wife Gloria Blanco. Surviving siblings Mercy Molina (Damacio) Yolanda Beta court (Romon) Daniel Blanco, Rosemarie Berry, Mary Seidor (Sam). Close nieces Darla Blanco and Anna Bolayog. Richard was preceded in death by his parents his 3 brothers Tony Adame, Jesus and Lawrence Blanco. His sister’s Margarita Cruz and Martha Ponce. There is no memorial or services planned at this time.

