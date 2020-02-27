Obituary for Richard Morton, 85

–Richard Evan “Richard” Morton, 85, a native son of the Shandon/Paso Robles area, quietly passed on Feb 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born March 23, 1934, to Glenn “Peck” and Marie (Schmidt) Morton of Paso Robles, he attended Paso Robles and Shandon schools, graduated from Shandon Union HS and attended the Cal Poly SLO AGBus program. He married Frances Williams of Parkfield and raised their 5 children in the Shandon area. He later married Kimberly Bradley Posey of Santa Cruz.

He is survived by his wife, Kim, and 4 children: Nancy Morton-Linek and husband, Tom Linek, of Conyers, GA; Karen Hawkins of San Tan Valley, AZ; Janet Morton of Santa Barbara, CA; Mitch Morton of Paso Robles; and a step-son, Byron Posey of Paso Robles; 6 grandchildren: Kiel Hawkins and wife, Jennifer, Jason Hawkins, Evan and Jesse Linek, Sierra, James and Cheyanne Posey; and, 2 great grandchildren: Aria and Quinn Hawkins. Step-brother: Dr. Ron Morton of Bakersfield. Richard is preceded in death by his son, Larry.

Born to the land, farming and ranching, Richard’s love was flying. Known for his mechanical abilities, he could read a book on aircraft construction, build it, and fly it. He was the best pilot! His pride and joy was his family and friends. His friends were just as much a part of his family. When the need arose, he was there to lend support, encouragement, a reprimand or two. He was the director of maintenance for Sinton Helicopters for nearly 30 years working up to a couple of weeks before his passing.

Richard belonged to several fraternal organizations in Paso Robles: Free and Accepted Masons, the Thaddeus Sherman Lodge #196, Scottish Rites, Shriners, and Eastern Star Bethlehem-Estero Pines. He served on local community boards and service organizations throughout his life.

The family expresses appreciation for the wonderfully kind and considerate care Richard received from the Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, especially Debbie, Roger, Scott, Linda, Tony, Ryan and Cheyanne.

A graveside service will be held at the Paso Robles Cemetery on Friday, at 2 p.m, Feb. 28, 2020. Flowers and/or donations to charities are welcomed. For additional information contact the Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home, (805) 238-4383.

