Obituary for Robbie Darnell Coleman

–Robbie Darnell Coleman was born on Nov. 13, 1963, and passed away on July 22, 2020. Robbie was a son, brother, husband, father, and grandpa. He is survived by his parents, Thelma Coleman and Christopher Coleman. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Samuel Stovall, who he learned about when he was 27 years old. He was married to his wife, Karen Coleman for 22 years and resided in Paso Robles, CA, with their 3 daughters, Lynnetta Sanaia (FL), Karina Brockman (Il), Carma Audi Coleman, as well as his step-daughters, Brianna and Clarice Wilson. He was a grandfather who always enjoyed hearing from his four grandchildren in Florida, Malachi Coleman, Kimora and Athena Freire, and Lorenzo Sanaia. Robbie will also be missed by his surviving siblings, Michelle Coleman, Christopher Coleman lll, and (Brittany…Lil Ada), as well as Stanley, Karla, and Katrina Stovall.

Robbie loved his family very much and his treasured dog, Warrior. He loved his girls more than anything in this world. Loved talking to his mom who he loved dearly and leaned on the most. He seemed to bug the heck out of his daughters as to teach them to not to take some matters in life so seriously, along with other life lessons. He loved sports and even worked as an assistant sports equipment manager in the mid 90s to early 2000s, for Cal Poly SLO, especially during Mustang Football Season. He highly encouraged his daughters what sports teams to love, Dodgers and Raiders. (They do to this day). He always enjoyed doing things for others before doing for himself, (like building the family home).

He will be remembered, never forgotten, and forever loved by all who knew him.

