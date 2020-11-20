Obituary for Ronald Andante, 61

–On Nov. 12, 2020, Ronald Andante passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in San Miguel. He was born April 10, 1959, in Monterey, CA, the youngest of 5 kids. He grew up and graduated high school in Paso Robles. In 1978, he married and joined the navy. After his term of service, he moved his family back to Paso Robles. He spent many years working as a mechanic at the Spring St. Chevron station before moving to Tennessee in 2000. In 2014, he moved back to the North County to be close to his children and their families.

Ron loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. He was often playing golf at River Oaks and was a fixture at Barney Schwartz softball fields on Monday and Thursday nights. He was an active member of Mid-State Baptist church and rarely missed a service.

Everyone that knew him encountered his kind and giving nature. Ron had the gift of becoming friends with anyone. He never missed a chance to say “I love you.” He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Ron is survived by his children, Ronald, Christina, Kimberly, Brandon, and their families; his siblings, Horace and Francine, his ex-wife and close friend of 40 years, Angela, and many friends that he loved as family.

Services are pending.

