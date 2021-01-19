Obituary of Sharon Baron, 84

–Sharon Baron of Paso Robles died on New Year’s Day 2021, at the age of 84 from COVID-19.

Sharon was born in August 1936, in Selma, California, to Walter and Mary Julia (Beard) Stanton. Her father was a Minister with the Evangelical United Brethren Church, and the family, which included five siblings, moved to different assignments; first in Stockton, then Long Beach, Sacramento, and Torrance.

Sharon met Tom Baron at El Camino Jr. College in Torrance before graduating from Long Beach State. After they married, she was a 5th grade teacher, and then a substitute teacher for several years before retiring to become a full-time mom to her five children. Sharon and Tom moved to Paso Robles in 1982, after Tom retired from the fire service. Sharon loved spending time with her brother and sisters, children, and grandchildren. The Baron home was the place where all the siblings, cousins, and friends gathered.

Sharon is survived by her sister Leah (Jake), four of her children, Bill (Margot) Mary, Leah (Joe), and Sharon, 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, and her daughter, Ann.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive.

From Eddington Funeral Services

