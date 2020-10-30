Obituary for Shirley Belle Masia

–Shirley Masia, 86, of Paso Robles died on Oct. 22, 2020 in her home with family by her side. She was the first of two daughters born to Hugh H. and Winona M. Black in Atascadero, California. Shirley made her home for the majority of her life in the city of El Paso de Robles, graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1952. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Fresno State in 1956, she returned to the city she adored for the rest of her days.

Married for 15 years, Shirley had three children: Matt, Michelle, and Mitchell, all of whom graduated from PRHS, establishing deep connections to Paso Robles.

Shirley had a significant impact on her community throughout her life. As the family matriarch, she set the course for the development of what is referred to as the “Black Oak Corner” in Paso Robles, at the intersections of 24th Street and Highway 101/46. Owner of several developments in this area, Shirley led the way operating the Best Western Plus Black Oak for the last 58 years. She was an active leader in the membership-based organization of Best Western, serving as a regional governor for over a decade. Many of her employees over the years have gone on to successful careers in the hospitality industry, and several employees continue to work at the property, some for over fifty years.

Shirley had a deep connection to her friends and family often leading the charge of social and holiday gatherings; always the life of the party! Sharing her love for the beach and close friends, she would often enjoy late-night card games filled with laughter and the sounds of the waves in the background. Shirley loved to travel, and over a 24-year period, she visited 45 nations and often reflected on her adventures. She was documented riding an elephant in Thailand, holding a kangaroo in Australia, and snapping photos on a safari in Africa. She fell in love with photography in eighth grade and grew her passion for taking pictures throughout her life. Shirley was a big baseball fan and never missed a Giants’ game. She experienced all the thrills of the Giants run to three World Series titles in five years (2010,2012,2014). She loved relaxing by completing jigsaw puzzles, one right after another. Sharp as a tack, her mind was always working on the next day’s order of business. A good cup of coffee and the LA Times, from cover to cover, always started her day. In her later years, her most treasured memories revolved around moments with her grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Winona Black. She is survived by her three children: Matt (Robin) Masia; Michelle Masia-Ferry; Mitchell (Mia) Masia; her five grandchildren Mateo, Shaina (Gerrell Knightshead), Logan, Amani, Naima; two great-grandchildren Trenton and Camden; as well as her sister Linda Pacheco and nephew Greg (Charlyn). Shirley will be remembered as someone who lived a full and rich life shared with all her family.

Interment and graveside services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Paso Robles Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following:

•Paso Robles Pioneer Museum

2010 Riverside Ave.

Paso Robles, CA. 93446

•Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (affecting a close family member)

www.CDCN.org

OR Local Donation and checks mailed to:

Castleman Disease Collaborative Network

PO Box 3614

Paso Robles, CA 93447

Peace, Love, and Laughter

