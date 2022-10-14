Obituary of Adolfo Campoverde, 67

Adolfo Campoverde

June 17, 1955 – Oct. 4, 2022

– Adolfo Campoverde, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 4, 2022.

Adolfo was born on June 17, 1955, in San Juan Nuevo, Michoacan Mexico to Eufemio and Josefina Campoverde. He is survived by his wife Martha of 47 years; his three children and six grandchildren Alfonso Campoverde – Ayleen, Vanessa, and Camila; Laura (Jose) Esquivel- Evalin and Daniel; Lorena (Matthew) Zuckerman- Benjamin.

Adolfo immigrated to California in 1974. Moving back to Mexico temporarily in 1976, he met and married his wife, Martha. Together in 1976, 2 days after their wedding, they immigrated to Paso Robles bringing with them only dreams of success and better lives than they were afforded, for their future children.

He later started a successful landscaping business, serving the Central Coast for over 25 years. Together, they built a home for themselves and their children in Paso Robles. Spending quality family time was always a priority for Adolfo, his home becoming the weekly gathering location for his brothers and sister to congregate.

He was a kind and loving father and a devoted grandfather. His joy and positive outlook in life was inspiring to all who held a conversation with him. He was most proud of the beautiful family he created alongside his wife, especially his six grandchildren. He never missed a Saturday morning bringing donuts to his grandchildren or firing up the barbecue grill that he made with his bare hands, for a carne asada. Adolfo was Paso Robles’ and San Juan’s social butterfly, Monarch to be exact, always driving around town from job site to job site in his white truck that was easily recognizable by all his friends and family.

We will all miss so many things about Adolfo, but what the family will miss most are his caring, loving nature and his love of music and dance; quickly getting up to dance to almost any song and putting a smile on everyone’s face and getting family to get up and join him.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. for a viewing and 3:30 p.m. for mass services at St. Rose Catholic Church, Paso Robles. He will be laid to rest in the place that brought him the most peace and serenity, his hometown of San Juan Nuevo Michoacan, Mexico.

