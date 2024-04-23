Obituary of Alan Kinne, 68

Alan Kinne Obituary

April 26, 1955 – April 14, 2024

Atascadero, California

– Alan Ronald Kinne, age 68, of Atascadero, California, passed away on April 14 after fighting for four long years of complications from kidney and heart failure.

Alan was born on April 26 1955 to Dorothy Lee Myrtle Kinne and Harold Eugene Kinne in Galien Michigan. He spent a lot of his childhood reading Marvel comic books, writing short stories, and dreaming of outer space. After Alan graduated in 1974 valedictorian from high school, he went on to study American Literature and Philosophy on a full-ride scholarship to the University of Michigan.

After graduating, he took a summer job at Tabor Hill Winery and planned on going to graduate school to become a professor, and instead fell in love with making wine and decided to pursue his newfound passion.

With over 40 years of experience in the field, he is considered one of the industry’s finest, especially due to his lasting impact on the Virginia wine industry. Alan believed that minimal intervention with nature was the best approach to making wine. Being a winemaker meant the world to him because it blended art and science and satisfied his unquenchable thirst for knowledge. Alan was an incredible teacher and mentor to many interns, all of whom he stayed in contact with and felt immense pride in. His legacy lives on through them.

In 2002, Alan met Kelda at a winemaker dinner at Martin & Weyrich Winery. Alan and Kelda were married for 22 years and were the loves of each other’s lives. They loved hosting friends and family at their home and loved to prepare elaborate meals to create memories with those they loved. They also loved to travel together, and held many places dear to them, specifically New Orleans where they were married.

Though he valued being a winemaker and was renowned as such, he was more so an incredible husband and father. He had two children: Bronwyn and Alanna. Bronwyn became a pianist and music teacher because of his influence and love of classical music. Alanna became a chef because of his love of food and cooking. He believed in following one’s passion in life and always encouraged both his children to do what they loved.

Alan was a voracious reader, a talented cook, a wonderful gardener, a science fiction nerd, an avid music lover, a pursuer of knowledge, and an incredible friend. His time here was not long enough, and he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you plant something in your garden or take the time to open a good bottle of wine and prepare a good meal for yourself or your family. They encourage you to sit around the table and share a memory about him and hold him in your heart. He would want to be remembered that way.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media