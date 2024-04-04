Obituary of Amelia Acevedo Alvarez Harris

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Amelia Acevedo Alvarez Harris went with our Holy Mother to our Lord March 18 12:50 in the morning. She took her last breath at the very end of the Rosary. She was her faith and only her faith to the end. She was born to Angel Alvarez and Joana Acevedo Alvarez in Harshaw, Arizona March 6, 1955. She had three sisters and a brother – Rita Perales – Angelina Ramirez – Claudina Gonzales – Angel Alvarez.

She was joined in marriage to George John Harris Oct. 19, 1957. Dad passed Feb. 12, 2005 she never remarried. Dad was her only love, they had four children – Michael Scott Harris – Maria Harris OGrady – Patrick Ennis Harris – Erin Kathleen Harris. Six grandchildren, three great grandchildren.

For work Mom was a probation officer, paralegal for many lawyers in the Monterey County and an interpreter in the courts. Her faith and family was her life and I will miss her all the days of this life until the next. Amen.

Viva Cristo Rey!

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media