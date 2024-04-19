Paso Robles News|Friday, April 19, 2024
Obituary of Angel Guerrero Maduena, 72 

Angel Guerrero Maduena.

Aug. 2, 1951 – April 2, 2024

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Angel Guerrero Maduena, age 72, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Angel was born in Porvenir, Mexico.

A visitation for Angel will be held Thursday, April 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles. A graveside service will occur Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 45 Nacimiento Lake Dr., in Paso Robles.

