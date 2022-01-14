Obituary of Anna Henrietta Hambly (Dyck), 84

Services will be held at Willow Creek Cemetery on Jan. 22

– Anna Henrietta Hambly (Dyck) of San Miguel, CA died on Nov. 25, 2021 of natural causes surrounded by loved ones. She was a lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo County. Born in Paso Robles on Aug. 21,1937. She attended school in Templeton, CA., and married David H. Claassen. Together they had two sons David Claassen and his wife Cindy, Gilbert Claassen and his wife Kristen. She had one Grandchild Henry Jacob Claassen and his wife Dara.

David H. Claassen died in 1972 and she later married Steve M. Hambly. Steve and Anna were happily married for 43 years before Steve died in August 2020. Anna was involved with the Pioneer Day Bell in Paso Robles, she also volunteered her time at the Western Art Gallery that was in the basement of the old City Library in the city park.

She was one of ten children to Henry and Margret Dyck. She was preceded in death by both parents and eight of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by one brother Kenny Dyck and wife Carolanna of Paso Robles, her two sons David and Gilbert Claassen, her grandson Henry Jacob Claassen and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Willow Creek Cemetery on Jan. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related