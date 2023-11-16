Obituary of Anthony Ralph Cherone, 89

– Anthony Ralph Cherone, age 89, of Templeton, California passed away on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

A chapel service for Anthony will be held Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, California 93446. Following the chapel service will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Cemetery Rd, Templeton, California 93465.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kuehlnicolayfuneralhome.com for the Cherone family.

