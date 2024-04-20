Obituary of Anthony ‘Tony’ Dominic Farao, 77

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– We are sad to announce the passing of Anthony “Tony” Dominic Farao, age 77. He was born July 10, 1946, in Des Moines, IA. He was preceded in death by parents Anna Rose and Frank Farao, and brother Frank Jr. He is survived by loving wife Veronica, sister Annette Bair, sons Gabriel and Michael Farao, daughters Rachel Lynch and Loren Monticelli, grandchildren Libby, Abby, Ava, Dominic, Antonio, and Giovanna.

Anthony loved cooking, hiking, jogging, visiting Lake Tahoe, spending time with family and friends, being an active member in his church, making others laugh, but most of all he loved the Lord.

Anthony obtained a Bachelor’s in Hotel Management, Master’s in Theology, and trained at the Culinary Academy of California. He owned and operated an Italian Restaurant in Atascadero, for nearly 20 years, retired, and then worked seven years at Tablas Creek Winery.

After several years of battling cancer, Anthony passed away at home on 4/6/24, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind a legacy of service to the Lord through prayer, feeding the hungry, sharing the word and comfort of Christ to the sick and imprisoned, as well as helping heal the spiritually troubled. He did these things with humility, dedication, and gratitude. He will always remain in our hearts, minds, and prayers. We ask that you also continue to keep him in your prayers.

We are comforted in believing that we will all be reunited in heaven one day. Let us remember and to trust in Anthony’s most favorite mantra “Siempre Adelante” …always moving forward.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media