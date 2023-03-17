Obituary of Antoinette Marie Anderson, 91

– Antoinette Marie Anderson, age 91, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

A visitation for Antoinette will be held Thursday, March 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. A committal graveside service will occur Friday, March 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd., in Atascadero. A memorial service and reception will occur Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 8005 San Gabriel Rd, in Atascadero.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Anderson family.

