Obituary of Arlene Bernice Fechner, 85 

Aug. 19, 1938 – March 30, 2024

– Arlene Bernice Fechner, 85, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2024.

Arlene was born August 19, 1938 in Muskegon, Michigan to her parents Leon and Stella Doerr. She graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central in 1957. She even attended her 65th class reunion last year.

In 1959, Arlene married Thomas D. O’Neil of Muskegon Heights, Michigan. They had two daughters together. In 1965, they divorced and Arlene remarried in 1966 to Lynn A. Fechner and moved to Spring Lake, Michigan where they had two sons together. They were married 53 years before Lynn’s passing.

Arlene was an avid dancer in high school and was also a cheerleader. After high school, she worked at Continental Muskegon and after her move to Spring Lake, she got a job at Bill’s Sport Shop. She then got a job as a playground guard at Holmes Elementary School so she could be home with her 4 children. She later went to work for Meijer’s Grocery Store. Arlene also worked part-time at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church where she was a member for over 50 years, cleaning the church after services and special events, and also as a helper in their preschool program.

Arlene was a kind and loving lady, full of energy. She would always ask if you were hungry and fix you something to eat. She was a great hostess and loved having family and friends over. She would sew clothes and Halloween costumes for her children. Just about everyone Arlene knew got a pair of her hand-knitted slippers and/or poppy seed bread. She was on a bowling league for years, she loved playing bingo and going to the casino. Arlene also sang in St. Matthew’s Church Choir. She loved to travel, going to Sweden three times to visit her son Brian. She was also a HUGE University Michigan fan, always sure to never miss a football game that she would watch on TV or laptop.

In 2022, she moved out to California to live with her daughter Debbie. Once in California, she still stayed very active. Joining Zion Lutheran Church in San Luis Obispo. There she made more friends and learned how to play Bunco and went to many lunch dates. Arlene loved going to see the elephant seals. She was also in several small town parades riding in a horse-drawn cart. She traveled to Texas, Oregon, Washington, and different parts of California to visit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arlene is survived by her four children: Debbie Chapman (John) of Atascadero, CA., Tammy Hefley (Steve) of Whitt, TX., Chris Fechner (ex-wife Linda) of Spring Lake, MI., Brian Fechner (ex-wife Ulrika) of Sweden.

Thirteen grandchildren; Jennifer, Michael, Tiffany, Crystal, Cheyenne, Charmayne, Candice, Cody, Logan, Ashley, Ryan, Alex, and Emil.

Thirteen great-grandchildren; Mimey, Tommy, Austin, Lizzy, Caleb, Timmy, Austin, Mylee, Annabelle, Cassidy, Analynn, and Avery.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leon and Stella Doerr, brother and sister-in-law Leon and Teresa Doerr, nephews Steve, Mick, and Tim Doerr, and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Taylor Reed.

A celebration of life will be officiated by Pastor Michael Hughes at St. Matthew’s Church in Spring Lake on Sunday, July 21st at 4 p.m. with reception to follow.

