Obituary of Armando Martinez, 41

– Armando Martinez, age 41, of Santa Clara, California passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

A visitation/rosary for Armando will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mission San Miguel Arcángel, 775 Mission Street, San Miguel, CA 93451. A funeral mass will occur on Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at Mission San Miguel Arcángel.

-From Dignity Memorial.

