Obituary of Barbara Ann Flanagin, 88

– Barbara Ann Flanagin, born Feb. 4, 1935, passed away on Feb. 13, 2023. Barbara is survived by her children Nancy Hetrick of Texarkana, Texas, Pattie Annon of Nipomo, and Jon Flanagin of Nipomo.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Flanagin and eleven siblings. Barbara retired from the Santa Maria and Atascadero post offices as a rural route carrier. Barbara was loved and cherished by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. She will be missed.

-From Dignity Memorial.

