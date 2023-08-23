Obituary of Barbara Ann Morgan, 80

Barbara Ann Morgan

Dec. 25, 1942 – Aug. 11, 2023

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

– Barbara Ann Morgan, age 80, of Atascadero, California passed away on Friday, Aug. 11. Services will be held at Atascadero District Cemetery on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Morgan family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media