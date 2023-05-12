Obituary of Barbara Dell Silas, 90

– Barbara Dell Silas, 90, a long-time resident of Paso Robles, passed peacefully on April 11, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Crawford, Nebraska in 1932 to Matt & Anita Hunt. The family moved to Seal Beach, CA in 1937 then to Morro Bay in 1944.

In 1973 this hard-working, strong-willed, and very loving mother of four moved to Paso Robles where she raised son, Mark Coats (CC), son Earl Coats (Barbara), daughter Anita Iffert (Tony), and daughter Julie Sale (Kelly). Barbara had five grandchildren, Shannon Iffert, Bradly Coats, Bethany Coats, Joshua Iffert, and Alexander Irujo, and five great-grandchildren. She was further survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.

