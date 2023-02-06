Obituary of Barbara Gail Dildine Terpstra, 58

– On Jan. 29, 2023, Barbara Gail Dildine Terpstra, 58, of Modesto, Calf., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home following a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Barbara was visited by family and friends days prior to her passing.

Barbara was born in December 1964, in Paso Robles to Leroy and Carolyn Dildine. Barbara attended Paso Robles schools, graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1983. Barbara enjoyed playing golf and volleyball while growing up and, upon graduation from high school, attended and graduated Stanislaus College in Modesto where she played on the volleyball team.

Barbara was a very vibrant and loving person. She had a bubbly can-do attitude and made friends easily. While living in the Modesto area, Barbara met and married the love of her life, Mike Terpstra. They built the family home on 10 acres planted with almonds. They were blessed with one son, Trevor, the love of their lives. Barbara was very happy in her life and was totally devoted to Mike and Trevor. Barbara enjoyed playing golf, gardening, camping, hiking, traveling, and flying with Mike in the airplane he built.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Dildine. Barbara is survived by her husband, Mike Terpstra, her son, Trevor Terpstra and his wife Juliette, father and mother-in-law, Bill and Sharon Terpstra of Modesto. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Dildine, of Paso Robles, brothers Chris Bollinger and his wife Phyllis of Paso Robles and Kurt Bollinger and his wife Georgia, now residing in Nashville, Arkansas. Barbara is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barbara requested cremation and scattering of ashes, with no services held.

A celebration of life with family and friends will take place at the family home in Modesto.

