Obituary of Barbara Gail Raminha, 77 

– Barbara Gail Raminha, 77, of Atascadero, passed away on March 27, 2023, following complications from an aneurysm stent procedure in Santa Barbara.

Barbara was born on Dec. 20, 1945, to Letha and Charlie Rogers in Austin, Tex. She spent the first 15 years of her life in Texas, where she could often be found riding horses or exploring the outdoors. In 1961, the family moved to California. After graduating from Sonora Union High School in 1964, Barbara went on to study at Allan Hancock Community College and eventually went on to work for many years at the Atascadero State Hospital as a medical transcriber.

Barbara met Edwin Raminha in Cayucos in 1968 and they wed the following year. They had four children: Jeff, Amy, Carleen, and Mark. After Barbara had her first child, she spent much of her energy into being a dedicated mother. In June of 1975, shortly after her second child was born, Barbara made her choice to serve God. It was a blessing to her family to see faith lived out in a tangible way in her life. She had a beautiful way of seeing the potential in everyone. She loved fiercely. She excelled at supporting her family and others not only through their dreams but also their challenges. She never shied away from hard things and she loved to find ways to help others.

She was an avid walker and hiker, even up until her last days, walking her beloved dog, Tippy, at least twice a day. She loved her community and invested her time and energy into many causes such as volunteering in the schools, Senior Nutrition, and the Wellness Kitchen. Barbara had many interests and was constantly looking for ways to show people her love and care. She knitted, crocheted, and sewed handmade gifts for many. She loved people, lighthouses, pickleball, travel, national parks, gardening, and a good garage sale or thrift store.

After her ruptured brain aneurysm in Sept. of 2022, she had an even more intense desire to show love and kindness to others and to share the joy of her faith with all her family and friends. It felt like God gave her a few more months for her light to shine even brighter than before. And for every moment we had with her, we are immensely grateful. She was a vibrant light and will be sorely missed by her family, her faith community, her walking buddies, her travel friends, her pickleball group as well as many others. In a letter she left the family, she wrote, “I just want you to know and share with others that I’m not afraid and I’m at peace with whatever God has decided for my life.” We love you and miss you more than words can say, Mom.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Letha Ella Rogers, her father, Charlie Grady Rogers, and her daughter-in-law, Danita Raminha. She is survived by her spouse of 53 years, Edwin Raminha, Jr; her children Jeffrey Raminha of Atascadero, Amy [Deric] Rose of Atascadero, Carleen [Ryan] McKillop of Eugene, OR, Mark Raminha of Los Gatos, CA; her grandchildren Garrett [Emily] Raminha, Audrey Rose, Andrew Rose, Tayler McKillop, Reese McKillop, Claire McKillop; her siblings, Venita Varga of Ashland, OR, Carey Rogers of Atascadero, and Glenn Rogers of Atascadero; and her niece Lisa Heisey of Graham, WA, her nephews Christopher Mueller of Ashland, OR, Sandro Casimiri of Avignon, France, Mike Richard of Chico, CA, Jason Rogers of Parker, CO, and Travis Rogers of Atascadero, CA; as well as many others who were like family to Mom.

Remembrances may be made in any form desired by friends and family. We appreciate all expressions of sympathy and extend our own sympathies to those who loved Barbara as well.

There will be a memorial service held at the Atascadero Pavilion On the Lake at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Cookie and coffee reception to follow.

