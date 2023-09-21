Obituary of Barbara Jean Ryan, 81

March 22, 1942 – Sept. 2, 2023

– Barbara lived in Creston for thirty years prior to her death, she was born and raised in Watsonville, Calif. She married Robert Ryan on 11/11/1960 and moved to San Luis Obispo in 1974. They moved to Creston in 1991 where she lived until her death.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father Guy Morrison Hewett, her mother Thelma Mae Hewett, and her brother Tomas Guy Hewett. She is survived by her sister Pat Klay.

Her sons and their wives Tim and Barbara, Scott, Nikkie, and Shawn were with her when she took her last breath as was her husband Robert.

Her sons and their wives provided Barbara with seven grandchildren: Chandler, Kaylee, Katie, Dakota, Taylor, Bailey, and Gracee Mae. Her granddaughter Taylor presented Barbara with two great-granddaughters, Raegan and Reese.

Barbara loved to cook and bake making holidays and birthdays very special for all of her family. Her specialty was apple pie, which everyone loved.

Barbara was very proud of her sons, their wives, her grandkids, and great-grandkids.

God bless and care for Barbara now that she is under your care.

Until we meet again my love, your loving husband, and family.

