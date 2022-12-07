Obituary of Bernadette Smith, 74

Bernadette Ernestine Smith

May 11, 1948 – Nov. 16, 2022

– Bernadette (Bernie) Smith was born at Mountain View Hospital in San Luis Obispo on May 11, 1948. She passed on to be with her Lord on Nov. 16, 2022.

Bernie grew up in Santa Margarita and graduated from Atascadero High School. She played tennis and was on the drill team in high school. After high school, she worked for the Atascadero Post Office for 25 years. She was involved in teaching and outreach at both the Santa Margarita Community Church, and the EV Free Church of Atascadero, which is now called Cornerstone Community Church. Bernie also spent many years as a volunteer for the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial.

Bernie met her late husband Byron in high school, and they were married for 52 years.

Bernie is survived by her two sons, Aaron (spouse Melissa) and Dan (spouse Maureen), and grandchildren Garrett, Lucas, and Lauren.

A memorial service for Bernie will be held on Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Cornerstone Community Church, 9685 Morro Road, in Atascadero.

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

– From Dignity Memorial.

