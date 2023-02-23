Obituary of Berta Christine Bray, 88

June 3, 1934 – Feb. 09, 2023

Paso Robles, California

– Our special mother, Berta Christine Martinus Bray passed away on Feb. 9, 2023, with her children at her side. Berta was born to Jan and May Martinus on June 3, 1934, in King City, California. The oldest of five raised on a ranch in Lockwood, she enjoyed a childhood filled with love and high jinks. Berta graduated from King City High School and went on to attend the University of Colorado Boulder. Here she met Haworth (Howie) Spencer Bray Jr. They married in 1956, had two sons, Henry and Doug, and moved to Berkeley to finish Howie’s education. In 1961, they finally settled in El Granada, Calif., adding Trea and Paula to their tribe.

Ever creative, Berta filled her family’s life with whimsy through social events, camping at the Shut-Ins, days at the Cayucos seashore, and art activities. She taught Home Economics at Cunha Junior High for 36 years. While teaching, she grew her original sewing talents into a thriving wearable arts business, “Designing Women,” with her partner and close friend Bev Landess. Berta’s creative achievements are too expansive to list, from designing our unique and special home in El Granada to drawing Picasso-esque stationary. She was an inspiration to so many young women she mentored throughout her life. Anyone who knew mom knows how patient, kind, intelligent, and gifted she was. She made friends everywhere she went.

Berta and Howie moved to Paso Robles in 2001. She enjoyed filling her artistic home with family and friends until she moved to The Oaks in March of 2022. Her family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks for their tender care of our mom in her final weeks of life.

Berta is preceded in death by her beloved son Doug, husband of 57 years Howie, brothers Henry and Phillip, and grand nephews Henry Martinus, Jace Martinus, and Gus Van Kirk. She will be sorely missed by her children Henry (Debora), Trea (Damon), Paula (Joe), brother Paul Martinus, sister Nicki Chambers, brother-in-law Dr. Ron Chambers, sister-in-law Sally Martinus, cousin Diane Carleson, sister-in-law Sylvia Ward, Yvonne Voigt, and her extended loving family. Berta’s grandchildren Hannah (Erik), Hallie, Roxanne, Brianna, Anna, Simon (Maria), Sydney, and Liam, along with her great-grandchildren Huey, Harlow, and Eli are her beautiful legacy.

In memory of our mother, plant flowers, draw outside the lines, wear a few extra adornments – but whatever you do, don’t stick any beans up your nose. Mom, we love you more.

Service will be held in The Paso Inn Ballroom at 2 p.m. on March 11. Donations to Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St, Paso Robles, would be appreciated.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 22, 2023.

