Obituary of Betty Lou Lennert, 83

Betty Lou Lennert

April 1, 1939 – June 16, 2022

– Betty Lou Lennert, 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on June 16, 2022, at Mission View Nursing Facility. She is survived by her two sisters, a brother, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

-From Legacy.com

