Obituary of Beverly Carolyn Fabbian, 90

– Beverly Caroline Fabbian, also known as Bev, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2023, at the age of 90 in Paso Robles, California. She was born on June 24, 1933, in Buena Park, California, to her loving parents Ernest and Trudie Rennie. Beverly grew up in Carpinteria, California, where she formed cherished memories with her family.

In 1952, Beverly married the love of her life, Tino Fabbian, and together they raised three children, Randolph Fabbian, Tony Fabbian, and Tina Stewart. Beverly was a devoted mother and grandmother, finding immense joy in spending time with her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Beverly had a fulfilling career at Polar Research in Carpinteria, where she dedicated ten years of her life. In 2001, she relocated to Paso Robles to be closer to her children. She actively participated in the local Newcomers Club, forming strong bonds with her community. Beverly cherished her time attending social events and gatherings, including her beloved book club and knitting group. She had a passion for reading, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and spending quality time with her friends and family.

Beverly was an active member of Calvary Chapel Paso Robles, finding solace and comfort in her faith. She actively lead and participated in Bible studies and was grateful for the guidance of Pastor Aaron Newman.

Beverly is survived by her eldest son, Randolph Fabbian, and his wife Paula Fabbian, as well as her daughter Tina Stewart and husband Bruce Stewart. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Sonia Fabbian, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Anthony Fabbian, who sadly passed away a year ago, and her great-grandson Nicholas Fabbian. Beverly is now reunited with her parents and many loved ones in heaven.

A memorial service to celebrate Beverly’s life will be held at Calvary Chapel Paso Robles on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. Following the service, a reception will take place at The Loading Chute Barn, located at 6350 Webster Rd. Creston, CA 93432.

In memory of Beverly, contributions can be made to Woods Humane Society, Calvary Chapel, or the Cancer Society. These organizations were close to her heart, and donations made in her name would be greatly appreciated.

Beverly Caroline Fabbian will be remembered for her kind heart, love for her family, and dedication to her community. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.

-From Legacy.com.

