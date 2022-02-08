Obituary of Beverly Jean ‘Bebe’ Hord, 88

Hord was born and raised in Paso Robles

– Beverly Jean “Bebe” Hord, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend died peacefully in her sleep after declining from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

Born and raised in Paso Robles, California, Bebe made homes in Minnesota, France, Maryland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Costa Rica, Mexico, and New Mexico.

Bebe always loved and included colors and beauty in the homes, jewelry, and clothes that she designed and made. She loved cooking, family recipes, and sharing laughter and conversation over a good meal.

Always adventuresome, she sailed in ocean liners and sailboats, skied the Alps and Sierras, and drove tractors and her beloved Miata.

Everyone who knew Bebe knows that she danced with abandon every chance she got.

Bev was predeceased by ex-husbands Wayland (Wayne) Coe and William Bennett, brother Jerry Hord, and sister Phyllis Bedell.

Bebe leaves behind her three children, Shirley Coe, Doug Coe, and Bruce Coe; two grandchildren, Griffin Coe and Miles Coe; and a large extended family that she loved very dearly.

Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 11295, Albuquerque, NM 87112.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related