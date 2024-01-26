Obituary of Beverly Lou Hillman, 95

– Beverly Hillman, age 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 13, 2023, in Paso Robles, California. She had complications from her dementia. She was born on Jan. 4, 1928, in Wichita, Kansas. When she was three years old her parents, Paul and Pharel Greenamyer along with her older sister, Margorie, all moved to Pico Rivera in the Los Angeles area where she spent her adolescent and high school years. Beverly loved to ride the trolly car to Long Beach with her friends Mary Ann and Wanda and make a day of basking in the sun. She also enjoyed getting all dolled up with her girlfriends in her high heels and nice dress to go to the Los Angeles Garment District and go shopping.

Beverly was invited to be in an honorary elite club called Al-Per-Le. Even though these girls went their own separate ways they still got together and met on a regular basis throughout the years so they wouldn’t lose touch with each other. Beverly graduated with high honors from John C. Fremont High School in 1945, where she excelled in secretarial clerical classes.

Her dedication and hard work paved the way for her to secure a position as a secretary at the Los Angeles VA immediately after graduation. It was during her time there that she met Lt. Clarence Dayton Hillman lll, who would soon become her loving husband.

Clarence was captivated by Beverly’s big blue eyes and beautiful smile when he sought a loan at the VA. Determined to ask her out, he found her address and sought her father’s permission to take her on a date. They had only gone on three dates when Clarence (Couche) proposed. They only saw each other one more time before the wedding. Clarence had inherited a large part of his family’s ranch legacy and was going back and forth from Los Angeles to Paso Robles throughout that year of their courtship. He was getting everything ready for their new life together.

They were married on Aug. 16, 1947, at the First Baptist Church in Huntington Park. Their love story continued to blossom. Together, they moved to Paso Robles in 1947, where they joined the First Baptist Church and became active members for over 75 years. Church was an important part of Beverly’s life, and she found solace and community within its walls.

Beverly and Clarence had three beautiful daughters. On July 15, 1950, her first born was Deborah Lynn Duncan, then three years later July 3, 1953, Nancy Lee Hillman was born. The third child Kim Marie Hillman was born on August 31, 1959, the year they built their family home up on Derby Lane. This is where they lived for the rest of their 75-year marriage.

Beyond her career of being a rancher’s wife, a mother and her faith, Beverly had a passion for creativity and leisure. She found joy in refinishing furniture, transforming thrift stores and yard sale finds into beautiful and unique pieces. She enjoyed being the sole decorator of her own home and took pride in it. Her artistic talent also extended to painting, and her family cherishes the many pictures she painted, adorning their walls. Additionally, Beverly was an avid member of a bridge club in Paso Robles, where she always looked forward to spending time with friends. Beverly and Clarence were also a member of the Clipper Club and the Live Oaks Club which they loved very much and met many of their lifelong friends.

Beverly was a wonderful mother and wife. She always put her family first. She was always ready to help if her children needed anything and played a big part in all their lives. She was Always there to give everyone a ride to and from school or an activity. Her friends meant the world to her as she meant the world to her friends. She enjoyed meeting them for lunch at Touch of Paso and other places on the odd occasion. She was beautiful inside and out. Her smile lit up the room. She never judged anyone and excepted people for who they were. She saw the good in everyone and. didn’t have a selfish bone in her body. She also loved to travel. They went on many exotic trips all over the world along with summer family vacations to places like Disney Land, Knots Berry Farm and more of a family camping atmosphere, Camp Blue up in the Sequoias.

Beverly’s memory will forever be cherished by her daughters, Deborah Hillman-Duncan, Nancy Hillman, and Kim Hillman; her grandson, Christian White; her grand-daughter, Nicole Duncan; her niece, Diane Feller; and her niece, Janet Christoffersen. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Dayton Hillman lll; her father, Paul Greenamyer; her mother, Pharel Cooper-Greenamyer; her sister, Margorie Greenamyer-Christoffersen; her nephew, Robert Christoffersen; and her aunt, Zelma Cooper-McAvoy.

There will be a graveside service at the Paso Robles Cemetery on Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. followed by a get together for friends and family. The Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home, located at 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446, will be assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

Beverly Hillman will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her vibrant spirit, kind heart, and creative talents touched the lives of those around her. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.

We would like to thank all the special people that were here for our mom during her illness.

Dr. Craig Chanin MD & his assistant Michelle; Thank you for giving mom the best care and for always being there in time of need. Michelle thank you for letting me vent when I was frustrated, scared, or just needed a question answered. Both of you were always knowledgeable and put a smile on my mom’s face.

Thank you, Guardian Angels, for being in my mother’s life and providing her with excellent care through Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and letting her know that you cared about her with the attention and care you gave her. She really did love you all. Thank you, Susan, for being a great RN, full of knowledge and taking good care of my mom and pushing for us to call Hospice. They were so helpful for all of us. I wish I had listened and called them sooner.

Thank you to our wonderful team from Wilshire Hospice. All of you were so fantastic and helped in such a way that I don’t think I would have made it without you. Your care for our mom was so appreciated. You all did your job so well and we miss you! Thank you for all your support Jonie, Haley, Alice, Carrie, Gabby, and My Saturday girl.

Thank you for coming and singing for my mom and I. We really enjoyed every minute of it! You have the voice of an Angel.

Thank you, Ruby & Nancy, for the few times you came when I really needed help.

Thank you to The Paso Robles Fire Department for all the times you came up to the house to assist my mom in getting up. You were always so kind and helpful. She always looked forward to seeing all of you. It didn’t hurt that you all were so darn good-looking. Keep up the kindness. It’s appreciated.

Thank you, my best friend and moms care-giver, Mary May, for helping me take care of my mom for three years. No matter what time of day you were there to help. You were so good to her, and she loved you. Your smile always brought happiness to her day till the day you passed away. We miss you so much! Mary, “Rest in Peace.”

A visitation for Beverly will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles, California 93446. A graveside service will occur Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media