Obituary of Bobbie L. Fredrick, 86

–On April 10, 2021, Bobbie L. Fredrick, mother of 4 and sister, passed away at the age of 86.

Bobbie was born in Vernon, TX on June 1, 1934, and she made her way to Paso Robles in 1970 by way of Los Angeles. There she worked as a loyal part of CTS Keen, Hogue Grips and Sun Bank Electronics prior to retiring at the age of 82.

Bobbie will be missed by her surviving 4 children, Mike, Mark, Linda, and Georgia; their spouses and elder sister, Jolene Tedford; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

From Eddington Funeral Services.

