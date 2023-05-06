Obituary of Brian Jones, 63

Memorial service planned on Sunday, May 21, at Lopez Lake

– On April 24, 2023, Brian Jones passed away under a large oak tree at his home in Atascadero, California at the young age of 63. Brian was nothing short of an incredible man, simple in his ways, but powerful in his love and kindness. His presence gave many comfort and he lived a life of service to his family, friends, and his community.

He was born in Juneau, Alaska to Bob Jones and Edwina Jones (Dana), where he was raised alongside his sister Gerry and brother Kevin.

From there, the family would move to Newport, Oregon where Brian became a great all-around athlete. On this stretch of coast, he and his friends found love for surfing, fishing, camping, skiing, diving, and just good ol’ living in the moment which he did with great company on the regular. Brian cherished these times and the people he shared them with.

These formative years and passions would also guide him to live in Hawaii and the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas in search of a good hoot n’ holler… he found many.

Brian eventually settled on the Central Coast where his family roots run historically deep and he’d make countless more memories with people that are pained to see him gone too soon.

Beginning at the age of 12, Brian worked under his father learning the trade of commercial fishing working up and down the coast of the Pacific Northwest, he would periodically carry on this trade until his early 30s, he also worked as a logger, and most definitively Brian put over 40 years in with the Carpenters union before retiring in July of 2021.

He was a skilled man that worked his tail off to have a good time in his youth, and as life went on, he worked even harder and made many sacrifices to provide for his family.

His commitment to those he loved and the selflessness of his ways was quietly powerful and is a true loss to those that hold him in their heart.

He is survived by his son Cory Jones, his wife Debra Jones, his stepson Matthew Frith, and is also saying see you in heaven to his sister Gerry Tidalgo, his niece Christine Korsberg along with her husband Kevin and their children Tanner, Tyler, and Payten, brother in law Jason Tidalgo, a companion in Susan Van Leuven, and many more family and friends that were near and dear to his heart; he had so much love for so many.

Memorial details

We will be holding a memorial on Sunday, May 21, at Lopez Lake, at the Campobello Group Site; proceedings will begin at around 2 p.m., please arrive beforehand.

This site can accommodate a very large group if needed, so don’t be shy. The entrance fee will be covered for those in attendance, just mention the memorial. Overflow parking will be down at the Marina lot, with just a short walk up to the site.

Some food and refreshment will be available afterward, and we’ll be having campfires well into the evening for those that want to stay. Just bring a camp chair if you can, (we’ll have plenty of extra seats for those that need them) and we’ll take the time to remember and honor a very good man. Really wish he was with us, but he will be in spirit and in our hearts.

Reach out to Cory Jones via phone at (805) 540-0481 or on Facebook with any questions or inquiries.

A few words from his son

Brian was nothing short of a wonderful father that gave everything he could, it truly can’t be expressed with words, simply felt. He was able to teach so much by the example of his character and his actions will carry ripples well into the future. He was looking forward to so much and had a real enthusiasm for life that made me smile and gave my heart warmth. To all those that will miss him, I promise with my whole being to carry that on, to always honor him by doing good and aiming to pass that on down the line.

My father had a deep faith in God, and he is now in the lord’s presence along with others he cherished; God is love, and there is no better way to live than with love.

Love you Dad.

