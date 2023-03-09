Obituary of Burton Atwood Stokes, 103

Burton Atwood Stokes

March 2, 1919 – Feb. 5, 2023

San Miguel, California

– Burton Atwood Stokes, Sr, age 103, passed away at his home on Feb 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Burt is survived by his three daughters, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Burt grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon, and then attended Salinas Junior College. There he met his future wife, Marjorie. During WWII Burt flew the P-38 lightning out of Foggia, Italy. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service.

Burton was stationed with his family across the US and in Japan. He retired in 1964 from the Air Force having attained the rank of Lt. Colonel.

They then moved to Colorado where he was a safety instructor for United Airlines for 17 years.

Burt and Margie moved to the Central Coast after building their home in rural San Miguel.

He was a kind, loving and generous man who will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. He was an amazing role model for so many and his legacy will carry on in our hearts for generations to come.

His wife of 54 years, Marjorie, preceded him in passing in 2005.

His son, Burton Jr., preceded him in passing in 2006.

A memorial service for Burton will be held at the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. for those wishing to pay their respect.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 8, 2023.

