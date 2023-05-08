Obituary of Carl William Robbins III, 79

Carl William Robbins III

Oct. 27, 1943 – April 21, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Carl William Robbins III, 79, passed away unexpectantly on April 21, 2023, in Atascadero, California. Carl was born on Oct. 27, 1943, in Walla Walla, Washington to Carl and Pearl Robbins, who preceded him in death. His father served as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, and the family made new places home every three years. He graduated from Suitland High School in Maryland in 1962 and earned his undergraduate degree at San Diego State in 1969. He served in the U.S. Navy and spent time aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Oriskany. After leaving the Navy he attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he received his Master’s in Education and his California Teaching Credential in 1973.

Carl’s desire to teach brought him to Atascadero in 1974. He spent his career with the Atascadero Unified School District, retiring in 2005. During his 31-year career, he taught at both Atascadero Middle School and Atascadero High School, specializing in world history. In addition to teaching, he helped organize, fundraise, and chaperone over ten educational summer trips to Europe for 10-25 AHS students, with his longtime friend and co-worker, Jerry Tanimoto. In addition to visiting incredible places and making great memories, Carl also met his wife, Jeanne, when her son signed up for the Europe Extravaganza in 1989. They were married for 33 years and shared the love of traveling, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends.

Carl’s passion for volunteering also began with his move to Atascadero when he got involved with the Atascadero Jaycees. Over the years he was an avid volunteer for a variety of charitable organizations, most recently he enjoyed helping at Alice’s Book Store, Estrella’s Warbird Museum, Kiwanis, and ALF Food Pantry. He truly believed that a stranger was just a friend he hadn’t met and enjoyed making new friends wherever he went. He was respected for the work he did on behalf of his community and loved by many. He will truly be missed.

Carl is survived by his wife Jeanne; his son Kevin (Melissa) in Anchorage, Alaska, and son Travis (Trina) and granddaughter Kamdyn in Nipomo; her daughter Aimee (Wayne) in Granite Bay, Calif.; granddaughters Ashley in Sacramento, and Bailey in San Diego, and great-grandson Zephyr in Sacramento; her son Todd (Kelly) and granddaughters Kate and Macy in Denver, Colorado and son Kyle (Dave) in Seattle, Wash.

Carl is also survived by his former wife, Marsha Robbins in Atascadero, Calif; his sister Caryl (Tony) and nieces Sarah (Josh) and Melissa (AJ) in Sunnyvale, CA; his brother Duke and nephew Kyle (Laura) in Texas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 8 at 11 a.m. at the Kiwanis Club in Atascadero. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to any of the charities listed above.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 7, 2023.

