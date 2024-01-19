Obituary of Carolyn Jane Roach-Hendershot, 80

Oct. 8, 1943 – Jan. 15, 2024

– Carolyn Jane Roach-Hendershot passed away after a cardiac event on Jan. 15, 2024.

Carolyn known to many as just “Mom” was a decedent of founding Paso Robles pioneer family. Born with her twin sister Marilyn to Clifford and Blanche (Brown) Bresette near the end of WWII. She graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1961 and was a Hometown Bearcat fan/supporter. She never missed a game, even if by radio during her snowbird years in Palm Springs, Ca.

If you knew Carolyn, you knew she was very proud of her family and to be a Paso Roblin. She was actively involved in many community volunteer efforts including the local parks and Recreation skateboard project, School classrooms/Library, PTA, and the war memorial library. She married her last true love, Larry Hendershot, a Paso Robles Police officer. They traveled together in their retirement years and continued to be involved in community volunteer efforts such as the emergency management program in Palm Springs, before he preceded her in death in 2017.

Carolyn Leaves behind two sons, Daniel Bacon (Ben), of Palm Springs, Ca. and Michael Roach (Susanne) of Camarillo, Ca. A twin sister Marilyn Bynum of Paso Robles, Ca. two grandchildren (Crystal & Cassandra) and three great grandchildren (Tyler, Lilly, & Lexi) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at Kuehl Nicolay Memorial Home in Paso Robles, followed by a graveside service at Paso Robles District Cemetery.

