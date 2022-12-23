Obituary of Charles Robert (Chuck) Jennings, 85

– Charles Robert Jennings went to be with his savior on Dec. 20, at the age of 85.

Chuck was born in 1937, during the time his parents, Charles H. and Fannie (Wright) Jennings, were living on a walnut ranch in Santa Susana, California. When he was ready to begin school they settled in Long Beach, California, where he resided until graduating from Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

He furthered his education at California Polytechnic College, Kellogg Campus before it became Pomona, receiving a degree in Crop Science in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jane Roberts, and soon after left for training in the Air Force Reserves. In 1960, Chuck and Jane began farming in Chino, Calif., later moving to Dinuba and raising grapes, almonds, and oranges for 41 years before moving to Atascadero in 2006, where he could still enjoy being a farmer on their two acres of walnuts.

Chuck enjoyed building farm machinery and restoring Ford cars and trucks with his three sons. He and Jane took many enjoyable trips in Model Ts and ’40 Fords. Chuck is survived by his wife, Barbara Jane, sons, Paul, Mark (Lisa), and Neal (Chris), and four grandchildren, Calvin, Ryan, Logan, and Emily.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

-From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media