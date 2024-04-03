Obituary of ‘Charlotte’ Pricilla Blanche Valentine, 94

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– “Charlotte” Pricilla Blanche Valentine of Paso Robles passed away on March 14, 2024, at the age of 94.

She was born to Lawrence Edwin and Blanche Louise Holt as Pricilla Blanche holt on June 19, 1929, in Los Angeles California. She attended Big Bear High School located in the San Bernadino Mountains and graduated with the class of 1947. She met Edward while attending Big Bear High School.

Edward J. Valentine II and Pricilla Blanche Holt were married on Sept. 10, 1947. Together they had two children, Edward Valentine III and Jeannie Valentine-Rutledge.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward, Her parents Lawrence and Blanche Holt, Brother Stanley Holt and Sister-in-law Helen Holt.

She is survived by her children Edward and Jeannie, Granddaughter Bethany and husband Nelson, Great Grandchildren Seth, Aden and Benjamin, Niece Debbie and Husband Wayne, Cousin Susan Howard of Shandon California, Cousin Delores Donnley of Santa Rosa.

A graveside service will be held to lay her with husband on Wednesday April 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery. 45 Nacimiento lake drive, Paso Robles CA 93446.

