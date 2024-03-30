Obituary of Chris Neary, 64

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Chris Neary, 64, of Atascadero, passed away on Feb. 20, 2024, after a courageous fight against cancer.

He was born in Texas, the elder of two children of Patrick and Patricia Neary. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest, the South, and the Midwest. After college, he made his home in California.

When he was young, the family vacationed around the United States. They enjoyed time on the family boat and waterskied. When Chris was in grade school, his father represented his employer at NASCAR races. The family (and family dog) piled into a company-owned motorhome and traveled from one race to another during the summer. His father was friends with many of the NASCAR drivers and pit crews. Chris got to know them too.

In high school, Chris was a member of the first generation of the Dungeons & Dragons gaming community. He enjoyed many types of games and the comradery of his fellow gamers. He also participated in the Model United Nations.

Chris graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Welding Engineering. For most of his career, he worked at PG&E. He was a respected engineer who was known for always being helpful. He also made sure that the work was precise and correct.

In his spare time, Chris loved to hike, road trip, and most of all – cycle. He regularly rode fifty miles through the county. Chris also frequently went on long cycling rides. It was on a cycling trip through the Canadian Rockies when Chris met Tracey. She became the love of his life, his wife, best friend, and constant companion.

Chris and Tracey traveled for tandem cycling rallies and group rides. They rode together through Washington, British Columbia, Oregon, and many other places. They also went on single-cycle trips through Italy.

In addition to his family and his traveling, Chris loved animals. He cared for and loved several throughout his life. His most treasured companion was the rescue cat, Missy. Later, Chris and Tracey rescue another cat, Felix, who also mourns Chris’s passing.

Chris retired in the Spring of 2023 from PG&E. The cancer was diagnosed soon after.

Chris’s father preceded him in death. Chris struggled with this loss. He wanted to be with his family but could not travel due to his illness. Chris is also preceded in death by his beloved cat Missy.

Chris is survived by his wife Tracey Adams, his mother Patricia Neary, his sister Karen (husband Greg), and nephew Nathaniel. He is further survived by Tracey’s daughter Beverlee (husband Sean), Beverlee’s children: Jeremy, Ashley, and Jessica, and two great-grandchildren. Chris also leaves behind many friends.

An open house-style Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Chapel of the Roses. All are welcome to come and visit, share memories, and remember Chris for the special person that he was.

Per Chris’ request, please make donations to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

