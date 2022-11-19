Obituary of Dallas Searles, 83

Jan. 12, 1939 – Sept. 5, 2022

Paso Robles, California

– Dallas passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dallas was born in Santa Cruz, California, the only child of Emmett and Dola Searles. He served in the California National Guard from 1956 to 1963, earning an honorable discharge as Sergeant E-5.

He moved to San Luis Obispo in 1965, working in wholesale sales for commercial heating, air conditioning, and plumbing equipment. He quickly earned the trust and friendship of developers and contractors across the California Central Coast for decades to follow. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and exploring the back roads of the central coast.

He is survived by his wife Margaret, married for 59 years, three children, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, with another one on the way. He will be missed dearly by family, friends, and colleagues who enjoyed his many stories and sense of humor.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 19, 2022.

