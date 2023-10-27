Obituary of Daniel Alan Clarey, Jr., 57

Daniel Alan Clarey, Jr. 12/27/1965 – 10/16/2023

– Dan Clarey, Jr. age 57, of Paso Robles, CA passed away on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Dan was born in Monterey, Calif., to Daniel and Jean Clarey and grew up in Seaside, Calif., where he attended Monterey High School.

Dan has always been a hard worker and valued employee who took great pride in his craft. He has worked in construction for companies in Monterey, Chicago, and San Luis Obispo County. Dan loved to give back to his community in Paso Robles by donating his time to Paso Robles High School Boosters and the Youth Sports Counsel. He was a member of the local Moose and Lions Clubs. His interests include football, golf, NASCAR, his CJ5 Jeep (Ruby), watercraft on Lake at Nacimiento, barbecuing, and spending time with family and friends.

Dan is survived by his wife, Lisa Clarey; three children, Anthony (A.J.) Clarey, Nicole Blevins (Daniel), Faith Clarey, and Step Daughter Ashley Eckles (Emily); his children’s mother, Christine Vitarisi; his Mother’s twin sister, Aunty, Joan Raymond; cousins, Michael and Timothy Raymond; three grandchildren, Corbin, Paisley and Braelynn, all who brought great joy to his life. Dan is preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

From Echovita.com.

