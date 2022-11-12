Obituary of Darlene Peasnall, 81

Service to be held on Monday

– Mrs. Darlene Peasnall, age 81, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

A church service for Darlene will be held Monday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2600 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero.

Following the church service will be a committal graveside service at 2 p.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, located at 1 Cemetery Rd., in Atascadero.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Peasnall family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media