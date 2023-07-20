Obituary of David Azbell Steaffens, 78

David Azbell Steaffens 1/18/1945 to 7/12/2023

– On July 12, Paso Robles lost one of its native sons. After a long battle with aphasia/dementia David Steaffens passed away. David was born in Paso Robles on Jan 18, 1945, to John and Mildred Steaffens. He spent his youth with his brother, John Jr., in the community of Paso and working with his friends at his family’s Texaco station downtown. In 1965 he married Diane Canfield and took a part-time job working for Monterey County Parks in the development of Lake San Antonio. That career would see him rise from park aide, to park ranger, to Assistant Superintendent of Monterey County Parks. David’s problem-solving ability and engineering skills led him to help create and manage county parks from San Lorenzo to Laguna Seca.

Most of his adult life David and Diane lived in Salinas with their two children Dawn and Jim. David was a family man who dedicated his free time to coaching sports, taking his family camping and fishing, and building amazing additions to his homes. After retiring, David moved back to Paso Robles. Returning home allowed him to reconnect with the friends from his past, and watch his four grandkids grow up.

He was proud of his work at the Pioneer Museum and being able to give back to the community that had raised him. His favorite moments centered around the adventures he had with his wife Diane traveling around the world, camping with his family and friends, fishing Haypress Creek, cheering on his grandkids at events, socializing at wineries with old friends, and talking football every Monday night (reminding everyone he played for John Madden). Dave was a great husband and role model for his children and grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife Diane, two children, Dawn Lorenzo and Jim Steaffens, and four grandkids, Angela and Andrea Lorenzo and Teryn and Jadyn Steaffens. There will be a celebration of life at The Pioneer Museum on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

