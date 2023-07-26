Obituary of David Canning Jennings, 69

– David Canning Jennings, 69 of Paso Robles passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. David was born in Buffalo, New York on Christmas in 1953 to parents Doug and Dorothy.

He was a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a master’s degree from the University of Southern California. He was proud to have been in the military, serving as an Apache helicopter pilot and later as a strategist at the U.S. Army Europe headquarters.

David was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, both of which lost championships in gut-wrenching fashion, so that meant he felt like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football only to have Lucy pull it away at the last minute.

David enjoyed thrill-seeking activities after military retirement like driving a stock car at high speeds at a NASCAR track and diving with the rays in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

As much as he enjoyed extreme activities, he loved playing games with his grandkids, making doughnut runs, having weekend breakfasts, being a guest at a tea party, and letting his granddaughters practice making ponytails in his hair.

He and Anne were avid travelers, visiting scores of countries on five continents. David loved finding the perfect spot on beaches around the world to bask in the sun, smell the ocean air and take walks with Anne.

He is survived by his wife Anne, sons Chris (Julie) Madden and Michael (April) Madden, both of Paso Robles, and grandchildren Mikayla, McKenzie, Olivia, and Daniel.

Many thanks for the help and compassion shown to David and the family from Wilshire Hospice as well as everyone at Irene’s Board and Care.

In lieu of flowers, reach out to the important people in your life and let them know how you feel. Give those close to you a hug and tell your family and friends that you love them.

Private Family Services are being held.

From Eddington Funeral Services.

