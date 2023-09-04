Obituary of David Padolsky, 83

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles

– David Padolsky sadly passed away on Aug. 22, 2023, at the age of 83. Dave had a long career as a Certified Public Accountant and Financial Planner. Dave valued family and longtime friendships above all else.

Dave is survived by his wife of 29 years Gail Padolsky, his children Daniel (and Petra), Elisa (and Dan Corr), stepchildren Scott (Darling), Jason (and Vicki Binswanger) and grandchildren (Caitlin, Jessica, Ryan, Marianne, Marley, Kailin, Malia, and Star). Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A private burial and celebration will take place. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

