Paso Robles News|Friday, February 16, 2024
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Dennis Elman Randall, 68
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Dennis Elman Randall, 68 

Posted: 5:11 am, February 15, 2024 by News Staff
Obituary of Dennis Elman Randall, 68

Dennis Elman Randall.

– Dennis Elman Randall, 68 of Bradley passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. He was born Jan. 26, 1956 in Salinas, Calif.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Celestia Dianne Love; daughter Crickett Marie Love; grandson, Michael Anthony Walker, Jr.; 3 great grandchildren, Zariah, Aubrey, and Xavier. He also leaves behind 1 brother and 2 sisters. He was preceded in death by his sister Marie and his mother.

There are no services planned at this time.

From Eddington Funeral Services

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.