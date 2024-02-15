Obituary of Dennis Elman Randall, 68

– Dennis Elman Randall, 68 of Bradley passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. He was born Jan. 26, 1956 in Salinas, Calif.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Celestia Dianne Love; daughter Crickett Marie Love; grandson, Michael Anthony Walker, Jr.; 3 great grandchildren, Zariah, Aubrey, and Xavier. He also leaves behind 1 brother and 2 sisters. He was preceded in death by his sister Marie and his mother.

There are no services planned at this time.

From Eddington Funeral Services.

