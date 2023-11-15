Obituary of Dennis Ross, 65

– Dennis Ross of Paso Robles passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family. He died after a short battle with bile duct cancer. He was 65 years old.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Flagg; wife, Sharon; children Christopher (Chelcy), David (Bailey), Ashley O’Donnell, and Elizabeth (Paul) Bouchard; 12 grandchildren; brothers Scott, Mike (Tish), and Tim (Kristi) and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Ross, brother John, and infant son, Ian.

Dennis grew up in San Luis Obispo, graduating from high school in 1976. He loved to hunt, fish, go bottle digging, garden, and was an avid reader. He loved reading the Tolkien trilogy, ‘Lord of the Rings’ and read it more than 30 times. Always saying he learned something new each time he read it. After high school, Dennis learned to cook at McClintocks in Shell Beach. That skill brought him to the North County where he helped open up Joshua’s Restaurant in 1978. That is where he met his beloved wife, Sharon. They were married in the restaurant in December of 1980.

In 1989 Dennis had a different calling. He and his family moved to Bellflower, Calif., where he attended a preacher’s training program. After completion of the program, Dennis preached full-time in different cities in California, Oregon, South Carolina, and Idaho.

After faithfully serving the Lord for 25 years, in 2015 Dennis and Sharon decided to move back home to be closer to their families. Dennis continued to preach at every opportunity given to him at their local congregation, Los Osos Church of Christ. He also worked as a custodian at Cal Poly for a couple of years. When they moved back to Paso Robles in 2018, Dennis returned to cooking and was a cook for the local Headstart Program through CAPSLO.

Dennis will be remembered for his love of his family and his love of God and all souls.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Los Osos church of Christ; 2058 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos.

